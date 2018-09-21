Daher presented the TBM 900 very fast turboprop aircraft series to India’s business aviation community. The presentation was at Signature’s terminal at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi in cooperation with SRK Aviacom Pvt. Ltd., which is the Indian area sales representative for TBM aircraft. Based at New Delhi’s airport, Aviacom is a leading sales organization for aircraft and helicopters in the country, as well as a provider of professional flight ...