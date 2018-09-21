Consulting firm Gavin DeBecker Associates has opened a new private terminal at Los Angeles International Airport called The Private Suite to cater to the wealthy and famous. The private gate is far from the traffic that surrounds the airport and offers high-end security, seamless logistics and five-star services, the company says. Within the gated, guarded compound, the private terminal features 10 individual suites and private TSA screening. When it is time to board, passengers are ...