It was early May, and I was dutifully tapping out bon mots on my Mac when an unusual sound drew my attention to the office window. Looking out, I quickly identified the source—about 2 mi. distant and maybe 1,500 ft. up were four Wright R1820 supercharged, air-cooled, nine-cylinder Cyclone radial engines flying north in close formation fixed to the wings of a B-17 Flying Fortress. What a sight on an otherwise unremarkable day in 2018! I watched the lumbering old bomber as it slowly ...