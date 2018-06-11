After a decade of difficulties, the business jet industry is showing promising signs of a long-awaited recovery. Most key indicators for business jet sales are trending positively, and manufacturers are optimistic. Dialogs with customers began to change for the better in summer 2016, says Gulfstream Aerospace President Mark Burns. In early 2017, the European market started to improve. And by the end of 2017, improvement was noted worldwide. “It feels good this year,” Burns ...