Bombardier is selling its Downsview aircraft assembly operation outside Toronto where it assembles its Q400 turboprop airliners and Global 5000 business jets. The $635 million sale to Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board will net the Montreal-based manufacturer more than $550 million, helping the company in its ongoing cost-cutting and debt-reduction efforts. Bombardier will continue to operate at the 370-acre facility for at least three years. It also has two one-year ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Bombardier To Sell Downsview Assembly Facility" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).