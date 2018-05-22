Bombardier is selling its Downsview aircraft assembly operation outside Toronto where it assembles its Q400 turboprop airliners and Global 5000 business jets. The $635 million sale to Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board will net the Montreal-based manufacturer more than $550 million, helping the company in its ongoing cost-cutting and debt-reduction efforts. Bombardier will continue to operate at the 370-acre facility for at least three years. It also has two one-year ...