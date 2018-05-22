p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 11.5px; font: 9.5px 'ITC Franklin Gothic Std'} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.1px} Bombardier Business Aircraft has launched an online recurrent training course for Challenger 605 and 650 business jet pilots. With it, pilots can cover 15 hr. of FAA-certified recurrent ground school material, thereby reducing the length of on-site training at the company’s simulator centers in Montreal and Dallas.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Bombardier Offers Online Recurrent Training" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).