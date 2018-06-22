Bombardier has completed the sale of its aircraft assembly operation at Downsview Airport outside Toronto. The $635 million sale to Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Bombardier’s cash position by a net of more than $550 million and helps the company in its ongoing cost-cutting and debt-reduction efforts. The company will continue to operate at the 370-acre facility for up to three years, per its sale agreement. It also has two one-year options.