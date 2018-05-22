Berry Aviation in San Marcos, Texas, has begun a $2.7 million expansion of its headquarters. The company has broken ground on a 31,000-sq.-ft. facility at San Marcos Regional Airport. Berry decided to stay in San Marcos, home of its headquarters since 1993, after looking at several other potential airports for the project, it said. The new facility will include a 20,000-sq.-ft. maintenance hangar, machine shop, non-destructive testing lab, parts retrieval system and more than 10,000 sq. ...
