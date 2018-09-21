Beginning in 2019, about 150 aircrew will be transferred to the Flexjet certificate and will be permanent employees of Flexjet, the company told the FAA. In the meantime, Flexjet, in a petition to the FAA, is seeking relief from “certain provisions” of 14 CFR 120.109 that would allow employees performing safety sensitive functions for Flight Options to perform the identical functions for Flexjet without being subjected to the pre-employment drug testing requirement, it said. ...