1. Magellan Jets Updates Membership Program Private Jet travel provider, Magellan Jets, has updated its Corporate Membership Program. Members can now access five categories of aircraft all at a fixed price, with as little as 6 hr. notice. This includes flying multiple aircraft on any day. The prices are all-inclusive of fuel and catering. The updates to the corporate membership also include zero blackout days and a Wi-Fi equipped fleet. Magellan Jets www.magellanjets.com/membership 2. ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"BCA Business Aviation Product And Service Previews" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).