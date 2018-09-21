1. Magellan Jets Updates Membership Program Private Jet travel provider, Magellan Jets, has updated its Corporate Membership Program. Members can now access five categories of aircraft all at a fixed price, with as little as 6 hr. notice. This includes flying multiple aircraft on any day. The prices are all-inclusive of fuel and catering. The updates to the corporate membership also include zero blackout days and a Wi-Fi equipped fleet. Magellan Jets www.magellanjets.com/membership 2. ...