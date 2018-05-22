“The airlines are seeking the removal and restriction of general aviation as a solution to their problems.” – J. L. “Doc” Hartranft, president, AOPA ​National Distillers’ Gulfstream II became the first corporate jet to fly the Atlantic Ocean non-stop, from Teterboro, New Jersey to Gatwick, England. Three crew and 13 passengers; time en route for the 3,045-nm fight was 6 hr. and 55 min. A glimpse at tomorrow or an aerodynamicist’s ...