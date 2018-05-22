“The airlines are seeking the removal and restriction of general aviation as a solution to their problems.” – J. L. “Doc” Hartranft, president, AOPA National Distillers’ Gulfstream II became the first corporate jet to fly the Atlantic Ocean non-stop, from Teterboro, New Jersey to Gatwick, England. Three crew and 13 passengers; time en route for the 3,045-nm fight was 6 hr. and 55 min. A glimpse at tomorrow or an aerodynamicist’s ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"BCA 50 Years Ago: June 1968 News" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).