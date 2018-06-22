The top rung of the association’s (PATCO) board of directors appears to have come straight from central casting. Besides the publicity-seeking F. Lee Bailey, the personae include Arthur Godfrey, Arnie Palmer and Johnny Carson. ATC experts? No, neither by experience nor by credentials. Maybe I’m old fashioned, but I believe that people representing and speaking for a professional society should be professionally qualified too. — BCA Editorial This ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"BCA 50 Years Ago: July 1968 News" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).