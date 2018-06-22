BBA Aviation, parent company of Signature Flight Support, is buying Epic Fuels for $88.1 million; it’s expected that Epic will operate as a separate business within the British firm’s portfolio. The deal should close this year. Epic Fuels, based in Irving, Texas, provides fuel supply, logistics, transaction processing and self-service fueling devices. Mark Johnstone, BBA Aviation CEO, said the acquisition “fully supports the strategic development of Signature through ...
