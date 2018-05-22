Aero Star Aviation
Aero Star Aviation has received FAA Part 145 repair station certification for its Dallas Love Field operation. The facility opened in 2013 and provides maintenance for Embraer Phenom 100s and 300s and capabilities on Cessna Citation 500s and 600s.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Aero Star Aviation At Dallas Love Receives Part 145 Certification" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).