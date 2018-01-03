Connect With Us
Why Does Boeing's MQ-25 Prototype Look So Stealthy?

Jan 3, 2018 by in Ares
A short teaser video posted by Boeing on Twitter showing the company-funded prototype of its offering for the U.S. Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray has raised questions about why its design for an unmanned carrier-based aerial refueling tanker should look so stealthy.

                                Credit: Boeing

 

The answer may lie in the origins of the Navy’s long-gestated requirement for the so-called Carrier-Based Aerial Refueling System (CBARS), but what is obvious is that Boeing’s design bears a resemblance to one of the key aircraft in the history of stealth - Northrop’s 1980s Tacit Blue demonstrator.

The first teaser image released in December immediately raised questions about where the inlet was located on Boeing’s MQ-25 design. Earlier artists’ impressions of its concept for a carrier-based unmanned aircraft had the inlet mounted above the fuselage, similar to General Atomics’ Avenger. But such an inlet was not apparent in that first, tantalizing head-on image.

Credit: Boeing

The inlet is no more apparent in the latest video. In fact, there doesn’t appear to be one! The only hint at its existence is a black line mid-way along the prototype’s upper fuselage stenciled with the words “Jet Inlet   Danger.” This suggests Boeing’s MQ-25 has an inlet buried in its back and therefore completely flush - like that on the Tacit Blue.

Credit: Boeing

The Tacit Blue was built for DARPA and the U.S. Air Force in part to show that a stealth aircraft could be designed that had curved surfaces, and was not entirely composed of faceted panels like Lockheed’s Have Blue and F-117. The design techniques developed for Tacit Blue were applied by Northrop to the smoothly curved B-2 stealth bomber.

Tacit Blue’s top-mounted flush inlet may have been stealthy, but it was hard to start, the flight-test crew at one point parking a C-130 in front of the aircraft so that its propwash would help start the airflow into the buried engines. There was also some flow separation in the inlet duct.

Credit: U.S. Army Force Museum

On Tacit Blue the engines exhausted from a slot nozzle located between V-tails - which also seems to be the case with Boeing’s MQ-25. The Tacit Blue’s wing and tails were unswept - as they appear to be on Boeing’s unmanned aerial refueler. Boeing’s design also has a chine running around the perimeter of the fuselage - a familiar characteristic of stealth designs.

By why? Stealth is not one the Navy’s requirements for CBARS. It was, once, a requirement for the CBARS’ predecessor, the Unmanned Carrier-Launched Surveillance Strike (UCLASS) system. But after a lengthy and contentious debate, UCLASS was downgraded to an unmanned tanker and the need for stealth removed.

Northrop Grumman - which built and flew the tailless, flying-wing X-47B under the predecessor to UCLASS, the Naval Unmanned Combat Air System Demonstrator program - dropped out of the running for CBARS after seeing the final request for proposals (RFP). The lack of a requirement for a stealthy platform that could be developed from the X-47B may have one of the reasons.

Boeing’s MQ-25 design may have acquired its stealth features when it was UCLASS, and retained its shape through the many study phases that led up to the final CBARS RFP. It may be a bet placed by Boeing that the Navy, once it gets the Stingray on its carrier decks, will want to evolve the aircraft from an unmanned tanker to a surveillance/strike asset than needs stealth.

Credit: Boeing

Another sign of stealth influence in the design’s origins that is visible in the video is the arrestor hook, which is enclosed behind a door when retracted. But the prototype seen being rolled out by Boeing’s Phantom Works in St. Louis does not have sawtooth edges on its gear doors or access panels, the existence of which is another typical signifier of stealth requirements.

Other design features of note. Boeing’s MQ-25 prototype has three air-data sensors on the nose - indicating triplex digital fly-by-wing flight control - but they are probes and not the flush sensors used on Northrop’s stealth-shaped X-47B. There is also what appears to be a camera under the flat nose, presumably to provide the ground operator a view ahead during takeoff and landing. Credit: Boeing 

The main gear retracts forward into the fuselage inboard of the wing roots and the wing fold is just visible - a seam and bulge on the upper surface, over what is presumably the hinge and actuator, some way out from the wing root. There is also a pronounced vertical join that runs around the fuselage forward of the wing leading edge - the reason for which is far from clear.

Discuss this Blog Entry 18

Cosmic Observer
on Jan 4, 2018

Looks cool to me, but what will it cost to develop and produce? How long will it take?

Richwood7
on Jan 4, 2018

Duh, you find and shoot the refueler you have cancelled the attack. The easiest and cheapest way to win a war is to destroy the support forces. Why fight the battle when you can starve the enemy? Sink the nuclear carrier's aviation fuel supply ship and you have grounded all the planes without even taking on the carrier or its escorting fleet. Take away the aviation fuel and you just have a bunch of toy boats sailing around doing nothing! In an intense combat situation, carriers run out of aviation fuel and weapons in about q week or two.

Tony Marshallsay
on Jan 4, 2018

A very good point. This is called "looking at the big picture"!

ZivBnd
on Jan 4, 2018

I think you are right, Rich. And taking it a step further, if you see the refueling aircraft, you don't have to see the stealthy strike package to know where it is coming from, allowing you to concentrate your defenses in the path of low observable strike package, thereby making it more likely that they will be located. Second point, if you see the refueling aircraft, you can launch a fighter armed with long range air to air missiles to threaten it and force the refueling aircraft to remain further from the target, thereby shortening the strike packages range.
The MQ25 doesn't have to be full on stealth, but making the radar return semi-stealthy does bring something to the table, even if the Navy doesn't actually ask for it.

tom owens
on Jan 4, 2018

Has Boeing sent the drawings to the Chinese yet? The Chinese version should be available to purchase for a much less cost sometime this spring. Right?

rpogatchnik@gma...
on Jan 4, 2018

Really!
Seems they don't have to work to design aircraft. In fact, they may buy Boing!

Digital Sniper
on Jan 4, 2018

"There is also a pronounced vertical join that runs around the fuselage forward of the wing leading edge - the reason for which is far from clear."

Hmmm....that looks like a strap for the cover over the intake or something, not a joint or seam.

user-1865842
on Jan 4, 2018

The join are is left over from the kit where the plastic edges are glued together. It can be trimmed with an exacto knife.

Just Watching
on Jan 4, 2018

Just possibly Boeing are using the KISS principle. Use an existing design, fit fuel tanks and drogue and delete any costly stealth bits for cheaper ones. They could always refit them in the future for more money!

shalder
on Jan 4, 2018

I would have thought that stealth on a tanker UAV is actually a very valuable attribute if it enables the tankers to accompany a deep strike mission with F35Cs rather than orbit somewhere beyond long range SAM defences.

Nate Smith
on Jan 4, 2018

The variants that could follow on this tanker airframe are many. First it has great range to go hunting and a missile or three could be fitted in the bottom area with some type of aerial acquisition sensor .

Paladin
on Jan 4, 2018

Graham, if there were no pictures in this article, the title is appropriate. Otherwise, a bit trite.

BrianBM
on Jan 4, 2018

Just Watching's observation is dead on. Boeing recycled a stealthy weapons carrier into a tanker. When - not- if - the Navy decides that it does want a stealthy armed UAV, stealthy features can be re-introduced into a design with which carrier crews are already familiar. For now, the Navy can work out daily life on a carrier deck with a UAV.
This might not be completely a "blended wing-body," but it's close.

HammerOn1024
on Jan 4, 2018

"Why Does Boeing's MQ-25 Prototype Look So Stealthy?"

It's kind'a obvious isn't it?

If I'm going to forward deploy an unarmed, undefended asset, I don't want anyone to know it's there... duh.

Cheyenne II
on Jan 4, 2018

Forgive this question for sounding a bit dumb, but if the tanker is Stealthy, how do the aircraft needing fuel find it? Vectors from ground or AWACS?

Alexander Whyte
on Jan 4, 2018

No such thing as silly questions...

Same way they find and de-conflict from each other. Secure datalink.

arizonan
on Jan 4, 2018

The tanker is the first launched, so it can refuel aircraft after they climb to altitude and cover some of the distance to the target. The A-4 used to launch with just enough fuel to climb to altitude and fly long enough for a buddy refueling to transfer the fuel for the mission.

Another idea: Could a F/A-18 or EA-18 fly just behind the stealthy tanker "hiding in the stealth shadow"?

mk6hunter@outlo...
on Jan 4, 2018

Maybe the front inlet is for an APU and /or an auxilliary inlet to help start the main engine avoiding the need for a C-130........which are a bit tricky to find on a flight deck.
They surely have to have kept the bones of the UCLASS prototype they built in this design. Surely they did. That thing cost a fortune so the basic aircraft must be in their someplace I would guess. At one time the design was supposed to have a very long loiter time which mandated lots of fuel, an efficient blended design and a high aspect ratio wing. As I recall it too had a more Tacit Blue look (albeit streamlined) rather than a more Northrop stealthy strike look. As that requirement evolved away from the Northrop design to a tanker, the first design Boeing had becomes a useful prototype again.....and the finance people are quieted for a few minutes.
Should be interesting.

