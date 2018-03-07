USAF Special Ops Mi-171E Seen In Miami

According to Aviation Week's Military Aircraft Database, the USAF operates just a single Russian Helicopters Mi-171E. Seen recently at Miami's Opa Locka airport, this aircraft is possibly based in Northwestern Florida.

Slightly less of a rarity, but still flown by U.S. Special Operations Command across the globe, is this Dornier 328/C-146 Wolfhound, seen the following day at Orlando Airport. The USAF operates 20 of these former airliners, all in this commercial-style scheme.