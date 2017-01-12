Connect With Us
Trump Probably Won’t Cancel F-35. Just Ask Jim Mattis.

Jan 12, 2017 by in Ares
The incoming president’s recent comments about Lockheed Martin’s F-35 have sent the defense community into a frenzy, with observers racing to figure out exactly what Donald Trump has in store for the stealth fighter.

Trump has slammed the F-35 for “out of control” costs, asked Boeing to price out the cost to build a “comparable” F/A-18 Super Hornet and called for “competition” in the defense market. Investors are watching the dialogue closely, and some clearly fear the worst – each time Trump slams the F-35, Lockheed’s stock temporarily slumps. Some observers have interpreted the comments as Trump hinting that he wants to compete the F-35 against the Super Hornet, or cancel the program altogether.

But Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, provided a simpler, more likely, explanation.

“The president-elect has talked about the cost of [the F-35] but in no way shown a lack of support for the program,” Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing. “He just wants the best bang for the buck.”

In other words, Trump is just trying to pressure Lockheed to get costs down.

Mattis, who presumably will have some input on any decision regarding the military’s next-generation fighter, offered a resounding defense of the F-35.  

“The F-35 is critical for our own air superiority, because of its electronics capability inherent to the airplane, which magnifies each individual aircraft's capability,” Mattis said during the hearing. “It is equally important and more so to our allies, because this will be the total strength of their Air Force.”

“Many of our allies have bet their security on the F-35,” he said.

TIMBERSTORM
on Jan 12, 2017

Donald Trump is still a civilian and has yet to become a Wartime President where he cannot look at cost if a weapon system is needed to perform a necessary objective as one thing Donald Trump needs to realize is that there is no such thing as a cheap stealth aircraft, the F-117A Nighthawk was expensive, the F-22 Raptor was expensive and the F-35A/B/C Lightning II is expensive.

Trump can order more F/A-18 Super Hornet; but his new Secretary of Defense will tell him that Trump better get ready to write letters to family members because there are some missions that the F/A-18 cannot complete and no way for Boeing to transform into a stealth platform.

CharleyA
on Jan 12, 2017

Stealth is perishable and expensive. There is a place for it, but to base all your forces on the technology is both wasteful and folly. It's better to have a balanced force, and the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet is going to be around until the 2040s because electronic warfare is both adaptable and comparatively inexpensive.

