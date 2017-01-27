Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > Blogs > Ares > Royal Netherlands Air Force Do Double Dutch Intercept
Ares

Royal Netherlands Air Force Do Double Dutch Intercept

Jan 27, 2017 by in Ares
RSS

Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) F-16s made their first two intercepts Jan. 26 since they were deployed to Lithuania for NATO's Baltic air policing mission at the beginning of the month.

The F-16s intercepted a Russian Antonov An-26 Curl and Sukoi Su-24 Fencer flying north from Kaliningrad in international airspace close to the Baltic states. A flight plan had been filed but the aircraft's transponders were not visible and they were not in contact with air traffic control, which is potentially dangerous, according to the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

After intercepting and identifying the Russian aircraft, the Dutch F-16s returned to the Lithuanian air base of Siauliai, where they are on 24-hour quick reaction alert until the end of April.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense has produced a nice video of the RNLAF mission.

Please or Register to post comments.

Related Articles
What's Ares?

Aviation Week editors blog their personal views on the defense industry.

A Century of Aviation Week

Aviation Week & Space Technology celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. In a series of blogs, our editors highlight editorial content from the magazine's long and rich history.

 

Dec 9, 2016
Article

John Glenn's 1962 Mercury Pilot Report For Aviation Week 25

In 1962, John Glenn wrote a detailed pilot report for Aviation Week after his historic and harrowing flight in Mercury’s Friendship 7....More
Blog Archive
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×