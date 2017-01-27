Royal Netherlands Air Force Do Double Dutch Intercept

Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) F-16s made their first two intercepts Jan. 26 since they were deployed to Lithuania for NATO's Baltic air policing mission at the beginning of the month.

The F-16s intercepted a Russian Antonov An-26 Curl and Sukoi Su-24 Fencer flying north from Kaliningrad in international airspace close to the Baltic states. A flight plan had been filed but the aircraft's transponders were not visible and they were not in contact with air traffic control, which is potentially dangerous, according to the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

After intercepting and identifying the Russian aircraft, the Dutch F-16s returned to the Lithuanian air base of Siauliai, where they are on 24-hour quick reaction alert until the end of April.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense has produced a nice video of the RNLAF mission.