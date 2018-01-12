Community Guidelines and Commenting Etiquette on AviationWeek.com

As a business-to-business products and services company, our focus at Aviation Week Network is on serving content to the professional aerospace and defense community. The majority of our content is only accessible to those with a subscription to our publications, although we do open up a small selection of content to the wider community.

Our comments section is free to use for registered users and we encourage a lively dialogue among you, our readers and our editors.

In instances where our staff feel the quality of conversations on any particular topic has degraded beyond what we deem to be professionally acceptable for our subscribers, we will routinely turn off the comments section on individual articles, and we may remove access from individual users who persist in ignoring our guidelines.

To ensure the debate about our content stays 'on topic', we ask our readers to be aware of the following rules guidelines:

Focus on intelligent discussion of topics and keep it relevant.

AviationWeek.com is a business-to-business platform. It is not an appropriate arena for discussions about religion and political topics that do not impact the aerospace and defense industry.

We do not tolerate trolling, personal attacks of users, editors or any other individual.

While we recognize that people hold strong views and are critical of certain governments or organizations, we do not tolerate xenophobia, racism or other forms of hate-speech.

Respect other people's views. You may feel strongly about an issue that is published on our website and we welcome your comment and debate, but we will remove anything we consider offensive.

It's fine to reference external sites in the context of the conversation, but it is not okay to post links to external advertising. We will remove any posts that are obviously commercial or spam-like.

We will remove any content that is in potential breach of copyright or is potentially libelous.