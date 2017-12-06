737 MAX 8 Enters Service With LOT Polish Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines became the second arline in Europe to operate the Boeing 737 MAX 8, after Norwegian Airlines. LOT's first aircraft arrived in Warsaw from Seattle on the 2nd December, after a fuel stop in Keflavik, Iceland. Just two days later it entered service on two of the carrier's daily services to London Heathrow. It did the same on the 5th December, when Aviation Week was there to capture it.

LOT has nine more MAX 8's on order via various lessors, and at the time of this article, Boeing had delivered 53 of the newest model to 14 airlines around the world. Source: Aviation Week's Fleet Discovery Database

Photo: Nigel Howarth