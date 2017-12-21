China’s Zhehjiang Geely Holding Group, the owner of auto manufacturers Volvo and Lotus, has completed its acquisition of roadable-aircraft developer Terrafugia. With Geely’s backing, the tiny Woburn, Massachusetts, development now intends to deliver its first Transition flying car in 2019 and follow it in 2023 with the electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) TF-X. Chris Jaran, former managing director for Bell Helicopter China, has become Terrafugia’s CEO, with ...
