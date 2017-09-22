Yingling Aviation, a general aviation services provider in Wichita, has joined Raisbeck Engineering’s network of authorized dealers. Yingling provides 24-hr. line service, aircraft maintenance, repairs and modifications. The partnership with Raisbeck adds a “feature-rich” product line to Yingling’s growing list of King Air services, the company said. Yingling, founded in 1946, is the largest independent Cessna parts supplier in the world, the company says, and ...
