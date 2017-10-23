Wheels Up, the private membership lift provider, reports it closed an equity-based fund raising round of $117.5 million and increased its enterprise value to $1 billion — making it akin to a so-called “unicorn” in start-up investment circles. Fidelity Management and Research Co., and investments managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, led the latest round — which exceeded its target by 17.5% — and were joined by existing investor NEA as well as new, albeit ...