Wheels Up, the private membership lift provider, reports it closed an equity-based fund raising round of $117.5 million and increased its enterprise value to $1 billion — making it akin to a so-called “unicorn” in start-up investment circles. Fidelity Management and Research Co., and investments managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, led the latest round — which exceeded its target by 17.5% — and were joined by existing investor NEA as well as new, albeit ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Wheels Up Obtains Another Round of Financing" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).