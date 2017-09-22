VistaJet has received a $150 million cash investment into the business from Rhone Capital, an investment management firm. Including secondary acquisitions, Rhone will have a $20 million stake in VistaJet. The transaction values VistaJet’s equity at more than $2.5 billion. Steven Langman, Rhone co-founder, has joined VistaJet’s board of directors. The investment is a key milestone for the company’s growth and “a major vote of confidence in the company’s strategy ...
