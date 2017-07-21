By the time Textron Aviation ended Citation Mustang production in May 2017, that model had become the most successful very light jet in history. More than 475 were been built in the production run that began in 2006. The aircraft remains an ideal entry level twin turbofan aircraft because it is easy to fly, safe, reliable and well-supported by the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Used Aircraft Report: Citation Mustang" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).