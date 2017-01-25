On Jan. 10, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case involving Flytenow, an online flight sharing service that wanted the high court to overturn lower court decisions that supported FAA’s prohibition of the activity. The agency maintained that such a service violated common carriage requirements. The high court’s decision upholds FAA’s safety assessment that pilots who offer to transport the general public for money are required to have additional flight experience ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Flytenow Case" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).