The number of U.S.-registered business jet and turboprop accidents, including fatalities, fell during the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same time a year ago. Business jets and turboprops registered to U.S. owners were involved in six accidents during the period, down by seven from the same time a year ago, according to data compiled by Robert E. Breiling Associates in Boca Raton, Florida. Breiling has analyzed business turbine aircraft accidents since the 1960s. Two of the six ...