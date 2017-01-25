Textron Aviation is incorporating Garmin’s upgraded G1000 NXi integrated flight deck into its piston product line, including the Cessna Skyhawk 172, Skylane 182, Turbo Stationair HDT206, Beechcraft Bonanza G36 and the Beechcraft Baron G58. In addition, the FAA has approved a Supplemental Type Certificate for integration of the system into in the King Air 200; approval for installation in the King Air 300/350 aircraft models is imminent. Textron says its company-owned service centers ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Textronâ€™s Piston Line Gets Garmin Upgrades" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).