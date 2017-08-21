Textron Aviation has delivered its first fully configured Hawker 400XPR. The aircraft, which is owned by a Seattle-based company, was upgraded at Textron’s Wichita Service Center with new winglets, Williams International FJ-44 engines, a refurbished interior and a new paint scheme. It is joining the operator’s corporate fleet that supports seaport operations around the world. On the Hawker 400XPR program, customers have been able to choose among upgrade elements, which the ...