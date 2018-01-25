StandardAero plans to cease operations at its repair center at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) by the end of March but will continue to maintain mobile service in Southern California. The company said the primary reason for the closure was the “severe and unexpected reductions in the number of worldwide [Honeywell] TFE731 engine events and the associated revenue and volume declines that have accompanied this trend.” Additionally, StandardAero said it has tried ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"StandardAero To Close LAX Repair Center" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).