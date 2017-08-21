The worldwide small drone market is expected to grow to $14.71 billion by 2023 from $6.76 billion in 2016, a compound annual growth rate of 12.4%, according to Statistics MRC. The market research outfit says that growth is expected to be spurred by increasing demand in commercial applications and rising demand for actionable intelligence. However, it notes that concerns about privacy and the lack of professional pilots are factors hampering ...
