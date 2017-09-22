Sierra Nevada Corp. in September filed a bid protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO) over the U.S. Army’s decision to cancel a competition to replace its Beech C-12 Huron and Fairchild C-26 Metroliner turboprops. The contract would have been worth more than $1 billion for 92 aircraft. But the solicitation was “canceled in its entirety” the Army said because Sierra Nevada’s proposal did not meet “minimum performance standards.” The ...