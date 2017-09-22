Seeker Aircraft America has formed a partnership with KAHA Aviation Solutions, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as it expands into a new market. The Seeker is a purpose-built aircraft designed for aerial observation and surveillance missions. The aircraft is short-takeoff-and-landing (STOL) capable and is FAA Part 23 Normal Category Certified. Its development was driven by the growing demand for aerial surveillance aircraft by law enforcement, border patrol and government agencies, the ...