RUAG Aviation in Munich has completed a customer interior refurbishment of a new Bombardier Global 5000 registered in India to an unnamed customer. The client chose Bombardier’s Authorized Service Center to install a custom configuration and RUAG to add upgrades to its inflight entertainment system and restyle additional interior elements, RUAG said. The refurbishment was completed on schedule, the company ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"RUAG Complete Global 5000 Refurbishment" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).