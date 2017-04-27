United Airlines is not the only aviation company to be confronted with public outrage recently. Angry protestors gathered outside Bombardier’s Montreal headquarters recently to express their ire over the company’s plan to raise the compensation of its senior executives by $32 million. As a result on March 31, Pierre Beaudoin,the company’s executive chairman, opted to forgo his extra pay — but his announcement was quickly followed by a combative statement from ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Protestors Angry Over Executive Compensation At Bombardier" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).