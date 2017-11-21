In an aviation divestiture that leaves something else in the air, Priority Aviation has spun off its subsidiary, Priority One Jets, and is entering the cannabis business with the acquisition of Telluride Health Co. As part of the change, Peter Minikes, CEO of Priority One Jets, has acquired the New York-based company and says it’s “business as usual” for the four-person charter ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Priority Aviation Enters Cannabis Business" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).