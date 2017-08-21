Business and general aviation operators should begin to plan now for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games because of expected high demand for on-ground services, Universal Weather and Aviation recommends. Operators should begin to plan for parking, airport services and crew accommodation immediately as delays in processing times or lack of available slots are expected as the event comes closer, the company says. The Winter Games will be held Feb. 9-25 at PyeongChang, South ...
