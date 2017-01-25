Piper Aircraft has received a type certificate for its single-engine M600 from Transport Canada. The award allows Piper to deliver the aircraft into the Canadian market. The company has received “quite a bit of interest” from Canadian owners and operators for the aircraft, which is equipped with the Garmin G3000 avionics, because of its expanded range, payload and speed, the company said. Aviation Unlimited is Piper’s exclusive independent dealer in Canada. It plans to ...