Piaggio Aerospace is setting ambitious goals for the new P.180 Avanti Evo in direct response to feedback from Avanti and Avanti II operators. It has longer maintenance intervals with phase inspections synchronized at 200 hr., lower FAR Part 36 and ICAO Annex 16 airport noise levels and upgraded interior furnishings, plus several systems and reliability improvements. For flight crews, automatic torque limiting and anti-skid brakes make it easier to achieve the takeoff and landing runway ...