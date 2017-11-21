NetJets and the Teamsters Local 284 announced on Nov. 6 they had reached “an agreement-in-principle” regarding a new contract covering fractional operation’s union mechanics, maintenance controllers, aircraft fuelers, cleaners and stock clerks. The company and union said they will “now work to finalize the contract language and produce a complete tentative agreement for ratification.” Teamsters Local 284 represents approximately 210 maintenance and support ...
