Munich Airport and Moscow Domodedovo Airport have signed a sister agreement to provide an exchange of knowledge for employees and managers at both airports. Activities will include exchange programs to give employees a look at the daily workings and processes of the partner airport. It also calls for an exchange of ideas in regard to terminal planning, real estate development, security and digitalization and information ...
