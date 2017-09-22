With firm orders for 12 of its new SKYe SH09 rotorcraft in hand and letters of interest for about 100 more, Marenco Swiss Helicopters recently began flying its third prototype and anticipates adding a fourth to the certification program in early 2018. Prototype P2 has already logged more than 50 flight hours and the rotor system has been turning for more than 100 hr. Near-term plans also call for a new, 40,900-sq.-ft. production facility in Mollis, Switzerland, and relocation of the ...