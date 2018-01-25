Manny’s Catering is partnering with InflightOne to provide catering at six airports in the U.S. and Mexico. The companies offer 25 years of combined experience servicing the business aviation community. Staff is available 24/7 to tailor your inflight catering needs at New Jersey’s Teterboro, Morristown and Coles County Memorial airports; New York’s Westchester County Airport; and Mexico’s Queretaro International and Los Cabos International airports.
