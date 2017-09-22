Luxaviation Helicopters, a division of the Luxaviation Group, has acquired Starspeed, a British helicopter management, charter and training company, in a move that more than doubles its size. It is the first acquisition for Luxaviation Helicopters since its launch in February. Under the acquisition, Starspeed’s fleet of 23 helicopters will be incorporated into Luxaviation Helicopter’s fleet of managed and charter rotorcraft. The combined fleet includes 42 helicopters and the ...