Lufthansa has placed an order for 25 Cirrus SR20 aircraft for its primary training fleet. The aircraft will be used to train pilots destined for Lufthansa airliners as well as those operated by Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Eurowings, All Nippon Airways, KLM and the German Luftwaffe. Deliveries will begin in October and are expected to be completed next February. Cirrus SR series composite aircraft include a Garmin flight deck, an FMS keypad controller, electronic ...