On the first trip through Anchorage, we learned the value of proper equipment when operating in extreme temperature conditions. We arrived in the middle of the night, in the middle of a snowstorm, and basically just drained the water, closed the plane up and went to the hotel. At 10 a.m., two days later, it was time to leave and the plane looked like a white Popsicle under about 3 in. of snow. Usually the temperatures in Anchorage are relatively mild compared to other locations in Alaska. ...