Jet Support Services Inc. (JSSI) and Hong Kong-based Metrojet, a business aircraft services provider, have signed an airframe maintenance agreement to offer customers on JSSI maintenance programs the ability to access airframe maintenance service at a Metrojet facility. The agreement comes as JSSI continues its growth in Asia. JSSI also announced a new range of consulting services that uses its network of technical advisors and operational data. “Metrojet has an exemplary reputation ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"JSSI And Metrojet Sign Airframe Agreement" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).