​Jet Support Services Inc. (JSSI) and Hong Kong-based Metrojet, a business aircraft services provider, have signed an airframe maintenance agreement to offer customers on JSSI maintenance programs the ability to access airframe maintenance service at a Metrojet facility. The agreement comes as JSSI continues its growth in Asia. JSSI also announced a new range of consulting services that uses its network of technical advisors and operational data. “Metrojet has an exemplary reputation ...