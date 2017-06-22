Jet Aviation will operate a fixed base operation (FBO) at Al Maktoum International Airport within Dubai World Central. The new facility will open in the third quarter of 2017. The project is a joint venture between Jet Aviation and Al Mulla Business Group. The FBO will include three customer lounges; a conference room; crew lounge; operations center; two prayer rooms; shower facilities; and a sitting room for chauffeurs. Until a hangar is available at Dubai South, the company will offer ...