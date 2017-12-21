Jet Aviation, which began business in Switzerland in 1967, is celebrating half a century in business. Now owned by General Dynamics, its history goes back further than 50 yr. to a decision by young Carl Hirschmann in 1940 to leave Paris for the U.S. ahead of the German blitzkrieg. In New York, Hirschmann opened two successful delicatessens and ventured into the world of aviation, learning to fly and later acquiring a P-51 Mustang. He returned to Switzerland in the early 1950s and bought ...