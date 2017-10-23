With Honeywell’s HTF7700L turbofan newly certified for the Cessna Longitude, the engine family powers almost all super-midsize jets on the market today. “The HTF7000 family has achieved more than 3.5 million flight hours, with best-in-class dispatch reliability and demonstrated low cost of ownership,” reported Brian Sill, president for Engines and Power Systems at Honeywell Aerospace. The Longitude represents the fourth airframer to select the engine, which also powers the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Honeywell HTF7700L Turbofan Gets Nod On Cessna Longitude" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).